NIU Annuitants headed to Niagara Falls

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Annuitants Association is accepting reservations for the group’s upcoming trip to Niagara Falls, June 25 through July 1.

Highlights include seeing the falls on the Maid of the Mist, an Erie Canal cruise and visiting the Pierce Arrow Museum.

The trip will include six nights of lodging, 10 meals, and a guided tour of Niagara Falls and Buffalo, New York. Pricing begins at $925 per person. The deadline to reserve a spot is Tuesday, April 18.

Trips scheduled by the association this year include:

• Mackinac Island: May 15-19

• Alaska Wilderness cruise tour: June 3-16

• Stratford Festival: July 24-28

• Canada, New England and Iceland cruise: July 28-Aug. 23

• Colorado Historic Trains: Sept. 15-23

• Biltmore Estate: Nov. 26-Dec. 1

For information, call 815-756-1547.