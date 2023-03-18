Hinckley church to serve lasagna dinner April 26

HINCKLEY – St. Paul’s United Church of Christ will host a lasagna dinner fundraiser to raise funds for local missions.

The church, 324 W. McKinley Ave., Hinckley, will host the dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 26, according to a news release.

The menu includes lasagna with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, and dessert. There is also a vegetarian lasagna option available. The dinner is available for carryout only.

The dinner costs $15. Attendees must use the church’s View St. entrance to pick up their meal.

For information, call 815-742-7258.