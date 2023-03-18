Antiracism workshops offered March 20, 27 for NIU faculty

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University’s United Faculty Alliance Antiracist and Social Justice Task Force will host two antiracism workshops to explain how implicit bias shapes personnel policies and actions.

The workshops will be held from noon to 2 p.m. March 20 and March 27, and 2 to 4 p.m. April 4 and April 11, according to a news release.

The workshops are for NIU faculty.

Participants can share their personnel policies, analyze them with an antiracist lens and identify changes. The workshops will be followed by a discussion led by nine facilitators trained by Monique Redeaux-Smith, Ph.D., of Illinois Federation of Teachers. Redeaux-Smith has led antiracist efforts with other teachers’ unions across the state.

The UFA is the union for tenure-track faculty at Northern Illinois University and is committed to active engagement to root out racism at NIU using collaboration, transparency and participation.

For information, visit niufacultyalliance.org/antiracist.