March 15, 2023
Shaw Local
Sycamore Chamber welcomes Reflection is Healing with a ribbon-cutting

By Shaw Local News Network
The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcomed Reflection is Healing Counseling Services with a ribbon-cutting on March 7, 2023. (Photo provided by Sycamore Chamber of Commerce)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Reflection is Healing Counseling Services to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, March 7.

Reflection is Healing Counseling Services, 215 W. Elm St., Suite 100A, Sycamore, provides support to individuals looking for healing and growth, helping them grow toward their personal goals, and strengthening their capacities to cope with life, according to a news release.

For information, visit reflectionishealingcounseling.com/.