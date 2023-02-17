Kishwaukee College marketing department receives graphic design awards

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College Marketing and Public Relations Department recently won two awards from the 59th Annual Graphic Design USA Design Awards Competition.

Kishwaukee College was selected from among more than 14,000 design entries, according to a news release.

Kishwaukee College won design awards for the Kishwaukee College Logo Update and Branding, designed by Ronda Ramsdell, and the Kishwaukee College 15 Second Tiktok Fall Registration Ad, designed by Ronda Ramsdell with photography and video production by Elyse Roberts.

Graphic Design USA has sponsored competitions that elevate areas of excellence and opportunity for the creative community for 60 years. The American Graphic Design Awards recognize the year’s most effective and engaging graphic communications.

For information, visit gdusa.com.