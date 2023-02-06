Northern Rehab offers pelvic floor health series Feb. 7 in Genoa

GENOA – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists will host the second presentation, “Prostate Health and Surgeries: How Physical Therapy Can Help,” in its three-part pelvic floor health series Feb. 7.

The presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Northern Rehab Genoa, 540 E. Main St., Genoa, according to a news release. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged.

Physical therapist Liza Piper will discuss men’s health, physical therapy interventions for patients with prostate dysfunction and post-surgeries, and treatable prostate issues from pain to incontinence.

For information, visit northernrehabpt.com/events, email deb@northernrehabpt.com or call 815-784-6417.