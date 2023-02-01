Stuffed animal sleepover set for Friday at DeKalb library

DeKALB – Children who’s always dreamt of staying the night at the DeKalb library can get a chance during a stuffed animal sleepover event Friday.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a stuffed animal sleepover event Friday, Feb. 3.

The sleepover is intended for children.

The stuffed animals will be photographed during the night so children can see what shenanigans they were up to.

Participants will receive a package of photos when picking up their stuffed animals.

Pickup begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Orange juice is being served from 10 to 11 a.m. Patrons are encouraged not to register stuffed animals their children need to sleep with.

Because of limited space, registration is required to participate. To register, visit the Youth Services Desk.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.