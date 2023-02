DeKALB – A DeKalb area church welcomes all to enjoy a hymn sing this month.

Glad Tidings Church, 2325 N. First St., DeKalb, will host a hymn sing at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8, according to a news release.

The hymn sing is free and open to the public.

For information, call 815-758-4919.