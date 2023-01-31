Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra welcomes applications for music scholarship

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra is accepting applications for its annual KSO High School Senior Music Scholarship.

The deadline for students to submit an application for the scholarship is March 24, according to a news release.

The $500 scholarship will be awarded to one or more high school student musicians who live in DeKalb County, have played in an instrumental music ensemble in high school, and will be members of an instrumental music ensemble in college in the fall.

The scholarship recipients will be announced during their respective high school music awards nights and at the KSO Spring Concert on May 6.

Applicants must write an essay along with filling out the application. Students should be prepared to list their music and non-music activities and arrange for two letters of recommendation. Application forms and details are available at high school guidance counselors’ offices and online at kishorchestra.org/scholarship-information.

For information, email musicoutreach@kishorchestra.org.