Police respond to nearly 2 dozen cars in ditches on snowy roads overnight in DeKalb County

DeKalb County roads are in good condition as of midday Sunday, though police responded to nearly two dozen cars in ditches as snow fell Saturday and overnight, said DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan.

Between Saturday morning and around 1 p.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies responded to 21 cars in ditches and five crashes, Sullivan said. No injuries were reported.

“The roads are in good shape now and county highway and the townships have been out doing a great job clearing the roadways,” Sullivan said Sunday.

DeKalb County was pelted with between 1 and 6 inches of snow from Saturday’s daylong winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

[ Subzero temperatures on the way Monday as northern Illinois digs out of weekend snow ]

The northern most areas of the county – mostly north of Interstate 88 – including parts of DeKalb, Genoa, Kirkland, Kingston and Sycamore recorded between 4 to 6 inches of snow. Central and southern parts of the county including the remainder of DeKalb, and Cortland and Malta, saw between 3 to 4 inches of snow. The Waterman, Hinckley and Shabbona areas saw between 2 to 3 inches of snow, while parts of Sandwich and Somonauk saw 1 to 2 inches of snow, including a mix of freezing rain.

The precipitation resulted in slippery roads as Saturday night temperatures brought with it treacherous road conditions, including blowing snow and lowered visibility.

Night shift deputies urged motorists to stay off the roads if possible Saturday night, according to a social media post which asked drivers to “postpone any travel, unless absolutely necessary.”

DeKalb city and Sycamore road crews announced weather-related parking regulations were in effect as snowfall exceed two inches throughout the day Saturday.

While the snow was finished by Sunday, temperatures are expected to dip below zero overnight Monday and remain frigid throughout the week, forecasts show.

Warming centers are available in DeKalb County for those in need of a free and warm place to get out of the cold.