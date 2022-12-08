Warming centers available for free in DeKalb County

DeKALB – DeKalb County has warming centers throughout DeKalb, Sycamore and Genoa free to use and open to help all in the area looking to get out of the bitter cold this winter.

In DeKalb

People are asked to contact the facilities of their choice before traveling to ensure a room is available, especially on holidays and during severe weather events, according to a news release from the city of DeKalb. The Christ Community Church location will only be open in weather with temperatures of 20 degrees or lower.

DeKalb Park District, Hopkins Park Community Center, 1403 Sycamore Road. Call 815-758-6663. Weekly hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed weekends.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., 815-756-3568. Weekly hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

DeKalb Salvation Army Community Center, 830 Grove St., 815-756-4308. Weekly hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed weekends.

Christ Community Church, 2350 Pride Ave., 815-787-6161. Weekly hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, closed Friday through Sunday. Only open with temperatures are 20 or below.

Under DeKalb city code, landlords must provide heat to residential buildings to maintain a room temperature of at least 68 degrees between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., and at least 62 degrees at other times.

To report inadequate heat in a residential building, call the DeKalb Building and Code Enforcement Division Mondays through Fridays at 815-748-2070. After hours, call 815-739-0745.

To request a well-being check for someone who may be suffering due to extreme weather, call the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400.

In Sycamore:

• Sycamore Police Department, 535 DeKalb Ave., open 24 hours every day

• Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

In Genoa