Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for December.

The sixth grade students are Grace Caldwell, Chaz Wright, Ruby Hasselbring and Alex Dusek, according to a news release.

The seventh grade students are Kinley McCoy, Jaxson McPheters, Taylor Tilstra and Benjamin Bradac.

The eighth grade students are Jared Lanting, Arianny Swanson, Jasmine Enriquez and Caleb Fruit.