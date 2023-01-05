Two DeKalb residents hospitalized after icy roads lead to Thursday crash

DeKALB – Two DeKalb residents were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash due to icy road conditions from a light overnight snow Thursday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred around 7:36 a.m. Thursday at the corner of Somonauk and Keslinger Roads, authorities said.
Jeffery Snyder, 65, of DeKalb was traveling eastbound on Keslinger Road in a Volkswagen Beetle when he attempted to stop at a stop sign at the intersection. His vehicle slid on the ice, however, striking a car which was headed southbound in the intersection.
Glen Stewart, 80, of DeKalb, was traveling southbound on Somonauk Road in a Chevy Malibu when Snyder’s vehicle slid into the intersection in front of Stewart, striking Snyder’s vehicle.
Snyder’s car came to rest in the intersection but Stewart’s vehicle ran off the roadway into a field on the southeast corner of Keslinger and Somonauk Roads, according to the news release.
Both men suffered injuries as a result of the crash. DeKalb Fire Department paramedics took Stewart to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital. Snyder was taken to Kishwaukee by Cortland paramedics.
Though DeKalb County received about an inch of snow, road conditions for Thursday morning’s commute were slippery in many areas.
DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said roads weren’t nearly as iced over as the pre-Christmas snow storm that led to hazardous Christmas Eve travel, however.
“Overall the road were in fairly good shape today,” Sullivan said. “We didn’t have any calls for drivers that were in the ditch due to the roads, and we just had the one accident.”
Sullivan urged drivers to reduce their speed and increase anticipated travel time when wintery conditions are present on the roadways.