DeKalb County Community Foundation announces new charitable fund

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation announced the creation of its new Lockard Family Fund.

The fund aligns with the charitable interests of Jim and Kathy Lockard and their family and provides them with an opportunity to participate in philanthropy together.

Jim grew up in northeast Iowa and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, Northwestern University and Iowa State University. He went on to teach at Elmhurst College, Buena Vista College, Iowa State University and Northern Illinois University. Jim retired in February 2008.

Kathy was born in Ohio and lived there through her first year of college before moving with her family to Iowa. She graduated from Iowa State, Buena Vista College and Northern Illinois University. Kathy’s career included working with General Electric as a cost accountant and working in various financial positions at NIU. She retired as a grant administrator in 2005.

The Lockards’ daughter, Kate, graduated from Beloit College and Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. She has worked in nonprofit fundraising for more than 15 years, is a grant writer for the Art Center of the Bluegrass, and owns Plaid Elephant Books in downtown Danville, Kentucky.

The Lockards have lived in DeKalb and Sycamore since 1980 and are longtime supporters and volunteers of the arts.

