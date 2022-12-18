NIU Women’s Rugby Club delivers emergency meals for VAC

SYCAMORE – The NIU Women’s Rugby Club recently assisted the Voluntary Action Center deliver Emergency Meal Kits to the center’s Meals on Wheels clients.

The VAC provides shelf-stable meal kits to Meals on Wheels recipients, according to a news release. Emergency Meal Kits consist of nine shelf-stable meals to be used in the event of inclement weather or other service interruptions.

This is the fourth community service project the rugby club has participated in this year. The rugby club’s other service projects include volunteering at the recent Sycamore Pumpkin Run, taking a trip to Feed My Starving Children, and assisting at the DeKalb Public Library Around the World, representing the sport of rugby for the country of New Zealand.

The VAC has served the transportation and nutrition needs of the community through Community Transit, Meals on Wheels and Senior Nutrition since 1974.

For information, visit vacdk.org or call 815-758-3932, ext. 232.