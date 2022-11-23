DeKalb Chamber to welcome Glidden Homestead with ribbon-cutting Nov. 30

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting to welcome the Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center and congratulate Jessi Haish LaRue on her new role as the homestead’s executive director.

The ribbon-cutting will be held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The ribbon-cutting is free and open to the public.

Jessi Haish LaRue is executive director of the the Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. (Photo provided by Jessi Haish LaRue)

Following the ribbon-cutting, the museum will host an open house. Participants can enjoy light refreshments, learn more about the homesteads events and opportunities, and learn more about the homestead.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization founded in 1995 that works to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public. Both the home and the barn are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.