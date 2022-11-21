November 21, 2022
Fox Valley Community Services receives donation from City Heat Motorcycle Association

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right); FVCS Executive Director Suzanne Kinsey receiving a donation check from Jack Holley of City Heat Motor Cycle Association. (Photo provided by Fox Valley Community Services )

SANDWICH – Fox Valley Community Services recently received a $1,500 donation from the City Heat Motorcycle Association.

City Heat, composed of current or retired police offices, donates to a nonprofit of its choice generated every year by a fundraiser.

FVCS receives donations from multiple organizations to help hundreds of seniors maintain vital and independent lives.

FVCS serves seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle counties in active adult activities at the Senior Center, adult day service and home services.

For information, call 815-786-9404.