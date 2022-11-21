Fox Valley Community Services receives donation from City Heat Motorcycle Association

SANDWICH – Fox Valley Community Services recently received a $1,500 donation from the City Heat Motorcycle Association.

City Heat, composed of current or retired police offices, donates to a nonprofit of its choice generated every year by a fundraiser.

FVCS receives donations from multiple organizations to help hundreds of seniors maintain vital and independent lives.

FVCS serves seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle counties in active adult activities at the Senior Center, adult day service and home services.

For information, call 815-786-9404.