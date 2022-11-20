Kishwaukee College Foundation announces Distinguished Alumni Award recipients

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College Foundation announced the recipients of the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award.

John and Jenny Hall received the award at the Kishwaukee College Foundation Annual Gala on Nov. 5, according to a news release

The award honors established alumni who have demonstrated service or outstanding contributions within the Kishwaukee community.

John Hall graduated from DeKalb High School in 1999 and attended Kishwaukee College for the next chapter in his education. Jenny Hall began her higher education at a private college, then transferred to Kishwaukee College a year later. The couple met while attending Kishwaukee College.

After graduating, John joined Area Erectors and works for the company in sales and project management. He later served as the assistant coach for the Kishwaukee College men’s soccer team from 2011 to 2013.

Following his time as a coach, John became involved with regional soccer programs, where he witnessed numerous athletes being recruited to play on semi-pro teams located outside of the area. Seeing an opportunity to build a club in their community, John sought input from Jenny.

In 2016, the couple worked with area partners to create a semi-pro team to bring the local community together through the game of soccer and launched DeKalb County United in 2017.

In 2022, the two leading youth soccer clubs in the area joined DKCU to create the DKCU Academy. The academy offers a comprehensive player development pathway ranging from youth soccer ages under eight to college, semi-pro, and beyond.

