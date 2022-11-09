Stage Coach Players collecting for Thanksgiving food meals Nov. 8 and 15

DeKALB – Stage Coach Players and The Salvation Army will begin collecting items to create dinner boxes to provide local families a Thanksgiving meal.

The final collection will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the back parking lot of the Stage Coach Players Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb.

Each Thanksgiving dinner box will include enough food to feed six to eight people and a $20 gift card for a turkey, as well as the following items: stuffing, turkey gravy, whole kernel corn, green beans, dry pinto beans, white rice, canned diced pears, cranberry sauce, hot chocolate and brownie mix. Participants also can donate $35 for a fully stocked food box.

The Stage Coach Players Outreach Committee will be in the theater’s back parking lot to accept donations. To make special arrangements for pickup, email info@stagecoachplayers.com.

For information, visit stagecoachplayers.com or the Stage Coach Players Facebook and Twitter pages.