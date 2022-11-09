November 09, 2022
Stage Coach Players collecting for Thanksgiving food meals Nov. 8 and 15

The Stage Coach Players are celebrating their 70th season this year. Before moving to the theater's current location, 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb, performances were held at the Old Masonic Temple, John Ellwood's barn, the auditorium of the DeKalb High School, all-purpose rooms of DeKalb grade schools, a DeKalb County Courthouse room and a metal building on Loves Road. (Shaw Media file photo)

DeKALB – Stage Coach Players and The Salvation Army will begin collecting items to create dinner boxes to provide local families a Thanksgiving meal.

The final collection will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the back parking lot of the Stage Coach Players Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb.

Each Thanksgiving dinner box will include enough food to feed six to eight people and a $20 gift card for a turkey, as well as the following items: stuffing, turkey gravy, whole kernel corn, green beans, dry pinto beans, white rice, canned diced pears, cranberry sauce, hot chocolate and brownie mix. Participants also can donate $35 for a fully stocked food box.

The Stage Coach Players Outreach Committee will be in the theater’s back parking lot to accept donations. To make special arrangements for pickup, email info@stagecoachplayers.com.

For information, visit stagecoachplayers.com or the Stage Coach Players Facebook and Twitter pages.