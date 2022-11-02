African-American oral history subject of next Ellwood lecture series

DeKALB – The African American Oral History project will be the subject of the next Brown Bag/Local Lore program hosted by the Ellwood House Museum.

The program will begin at noon Thursday at the Ellwood House Museum Visitor’s Center, 420 Linden Place.

The program is free and open to the public, according to a news release.

During the presentation, Stanley Arnold and Drew VandeCreek will lead the discussion and explore how the project started, some of the stories included in the project, and plans for the project’s future.

The Northern Illinois University African American Oral History Project, in partnership with the DeKalb County History Center, collects oral history interviews with African American members of the university community and residents of DeKalb County in video or sound format. The project currently consists of 23 interviews. University Libraries faculty and staff members post them, accompanied by transcripts, to a website integrated into the Northern Illinois University Digital Library.

The African American Oral History Project lecture is part of “Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore,” a free lecture series offered in collaboration by the Ellwood House Museum and DeKalb County History Center.

To register, visit the DeKalb County History Center’s website, dekalbcountyhistory.org and scroll down to “Upcoming Events.”

Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

For information, call 815-895-5762 or email info@dekalbcountyhistory.org.