Wild Blue Ukulele Orchestra performing Oct. 15 at the DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host an after-hours concert by the Wild Blue Ukulele Orchestra beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

The concert is free and open to the public. The doors to the library open at 6 p.m.

The concert will feature a range of ukuleles, with the instruments’ arrangements covering a variety of genres and eras that demonstrate the versatility of the ukulele. The orchestra is adding a few “spooky” arrangements to the performance for Halloween. There will be refreshments. No registration is required to attend the concert.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.