October 11, 2022
Wild Blue Ukulele Orchestra performing Oct. 15 at the DeKalb library

By Shaw Local News Network

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host an after-hours concert by the Wild Blue Ukulele Orchestra beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

The concert is free and open to the public. The doors to the library open at 6 p.m.

The concert will feature a range of ukuleles, with the instruments’ arrangements covering a variety of genres and eras that demonstrate the versatility of the ukulele. The orchestra is adding a few “spooky” arrangements to the performance for Halloween. There will be refreshments. No registration is required to attend the concert.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.