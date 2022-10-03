Hispanic 4-H Juntos Family Experience set for Oct. 5 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The community is invited to a free Hispanic 4-H Juntos event, presented primarily in Spanish, to learn more about resources available in the community to help with youth, parental and occupational support.

The Hispanic 4-H Juntos Family Experience will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5 at Northern Illinois University’s Latino Resource Center, 515 Garden Road in DeKalb, according to a news release.

The event includes discussions on Parent University, vocational and dual-credit opportunities for youth and undocumented students, as well as a panel of Latino university students to talk about their college experience.

There also will be free child care with activities provided during the presentations for younger children who attend. Everyone is welcome at this 4-H Juntos Experience.

For those in need of reasonable accommodations to participate in programming, call the DeKalb County Extension Office at 815-758-8194. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting needs.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for the University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions and adapt to changes and opportunities.