Second annual Genoa harvest festival starts Friday

GENOA – Downtown Genoa will welcome the community to its second annual Harvest Festival set to run Friday through Saturday.

The festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday with a free movie at Carroll Memorial Park, fall food, snacks and drinks from area businesses, according to event organizers.

Saturday’s festivities will take place downtown starting at 9 a.m. and run through 3 p.m, featuring participants from area businesses and organizations, to markets and live music between South Genoa Street and Warehouse on Park.

Bungee jump and rock-climbing attractions will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the city of Genoa’s Facebook page. Tickets will be available to purchase on Emmett Street.

A post-Harvest Festival concert will take place at The Warehouse on Park, followed by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Crawl Saturday.

The Warehouse will host its first outdoor Artisan’s at the Warehouse event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, featuring glass blowers and graffiti artists, among others. Lee Gardner Music will perform from 1 to.3 p.m., followed by Rockin’ Moxie from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Genoa chamber’s Fall Crawl will include samplings of craft beers and wine while browsing area businesses. Pre-registration is requested and can be found at www.business.genoareachamber.com.