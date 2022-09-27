Old National Bank merges with First Midwest Bank, occasion marked by DeKalb chamber ribbon cutting

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce staff, ambassadors, board members and community members celebrated Old National Bank’s recent merger with First Midwest Bank during a ribbon cutting.

The event was held Sept. 20, according to a news release.

Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with their clients since its founding in 1834.

Old National Bank’s DeKalb office is located at 130 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb.

For information, visit oldnational.com or call 815-758-2600.