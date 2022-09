DeKALB – Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, will host a performance by the Cardinal String Quartet at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.

The Cardinal String Quartet is performing “A Red, Red Rose” by Mulholland and “Shingly Beach” by Anderson. Music also will be performed by the church’s handbell choir led by Ranan Antonini.

The Cardinal String Quartet is currently in residence at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

For information, visit westminsterdekalb.org.