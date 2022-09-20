Voluntary Action Center to garage sale in Sycamore this weekend

SYCAMORE – The Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois will host a weekend garage sale to benefit its nutrition and transit programs.

The garage sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at the VAC Bus Barn, 1606 Bethany Road, Sycamore.

All proceeds will go towards benefitting nutrition and transit programs at the VAC.

Attendees can shop for items they want to purchase and offer donations to help support the VAC. Donations of items to be sold at the garage sale are also welcome. Large appliances, furniture, electronics, or recyclable items will not be accepted.

If you would like to donate to the Garage Sale, call 815-758-3932 or email info@vadck.org.