NIU online STEM Café explores climate change in backyards

Climate change affects everything including crop production, extreme weather events, food prices, jobs and real estate – not just far away, but right here at home.

At the next online STEM Café, hear from Northern Illinois University experts in climate change and sustainability about how climate change will affect DeKalb and surrounding communities.

The event will take place online via Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. It is free and open to the public. Registration and more details are available at go.niu.edu/stemcafe .

This is event is offered by NIU STEAM in partnership with the NIU Alumni Association and the City of DeKalb Citizens’ Environmental Commission.

Allison Michaelis, Ph.D., NIU assistant professor in the Department of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment, will speak about climate modeling and share some of the large-scale changes happening in the U.S. and the Midwest, especially shifts in precipitation and extreme weather.

Alex Haberlie, Ph.D., NIU assistant professor in the Department of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment, will discuss how and why U.S. thunderstorm activity may change during the 21st century and the potential impacts in the Midwest.

Courtney Gallaher, Ph.D., is an NIU associate professor in the Department of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment and the Center for the Study of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality, as well as NIU’s sustainability coordinator. She’ll talk about policy changes and climate action planning, including how climate change will affect us personally and what we can do to shrink our carbon footprint.