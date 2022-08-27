NIU student was first reported DeKalb County monkeypox case, university confirms

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University officials confirmed Friday that the first DeKalb County case of monkeypox reported Thursday was in an NIU student who had not attended in-person classes, according to a statement from the university.

The DeKalb County Health Department reported Thursday the first confirmed local case of monkeypox was identified in a DeKalb County resident, who health officials said was isolating and recovering. Those who’d been deemed close contacts had been notified by health officials.

In an Aug. 26 email, officials from NIU confirmed that case was traced to the university.

NIU President Lisa Freeman addressed the matter in a letter dated Aug. 25 to the university’s students, faculty and staff, according to letter obtained by the Daily Chronicle. Freeman wrote that a student tested positive for the virus and is now in isolation and receiving care from NIU and healthcare providers to support a full recovery.

“The student has had minimal contact with members of the community and has not attended in-person classes,” the letter reads. “The DeKalb County Health Department (DCHD) has initiated contact tracing with close contacts, who are being instructed to monitor for symptoms over the next 21 days.”

According to a Friday social media post, the health department is not offering monkeypox vaccinations to everyone at this time. Only those who have been identified as a close contact to a confirmed positive case will be eligible for a vaccine, the post reads. Anyone experiencing new or unexplained rash, sores or other symptoms associated with monkeypox is encouraged to contact their health care provider or a doctor, health officials said.

NIU, Kishwaukee College officials say they’re prepared

In the wake of DeKalb County’s first confirmed case of monkeypox reported Thursday, area colleges and universities are taking action to keep students and staff healthy.

Representatives from NIU in DeKalb and Kishwaukee College in Malta say health and safety are top of mind.

Lisa Gonzalez, public health administrator for the DeKalb County Health Department, said she has been in conversation with officials from both schools about planning a response to a potential monkeypox outbreak should it occur on campus.

“I think that we developed even stronger relationships with those institutions via our [COVID-19] response, so now there is regular communication, ongoing communication with those institutions,” Gonzalez said. “There was before and going into monkeypox, it really hasn’t changed. …We are speaking with them about their planning, but we’re also providing them the information that we get from IDPH [Illinois Department of Public Health]. We’re sending that back out through regular communication to them.”

NIU had been ironing out a monkeypox response plan prior to the DeKalb County Health Department announcing its first confirmed case.

Matt Streb, chief of staff for NIU, said the university feels prepared for any monkeypox outbreak should it occur on campus.

“They would be taking the lead on a monkeypox case,” Streb said. “We’ve got a plan ready to go in place.”

Officials from Kishwaukee College issued a statement about monkeypox concerns.

“The health and safety of our campus community is a top priority,” the statement reads. “Kishwaukee College continues to monitor, and follow, the health and safety guidelines of the CDC and local health departments for public health concerns, including COVID-19 and Monkeypox.”

The college declined to comment further about its monkeypox response plan.

Symptoms to watch for

Monkeypox is a virus commonly transmitted through intimate physical contact, close skin-to-skin contact, the sharing of objects, fabrics and materials, or being bitten or scratched by an infected animal.

People should watch for a rash that may be located on or near the genitals or anus, or could be on other areas such as the hands, feet, fast, chest or mouth, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing, and can initially look like pimples or blisters, and be painful or itchy. Other symptoms can include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches or backache, headache, respiratory symptoms such as a sore throat, cough or nasal congestion.

Some people may experience all or only a few symptoms, and vary in order of symptoms and rash, or develop a rash first. The CDC says symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure, with a rash appearing within four days of flu-like symptoms. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.

Gonzalez said washing one’s hands, avoiding contact with items that an infected person has used and isolating are some ways to keep oneself safe.

The health department plans to conduct case investigation and contact tracing for monkeypox in-house rather than leaving it up to the schools to handle, officials said.

If anyone comes down with symptoms, health officials advise that one get tested and isolate until the results are received and all rashes and scabs have healed. Tests are only conducted through a health care provider, according to the CDC, and usually consist of a swab of the lesion or rashes. The swab is then sent to a lab for testing, with results expected in a few days.

The CDC asks those awaiting tests results to take precautions until a confirmation is known.

But if one tests negative, they are instructed to isolate for about two to four weeks and then be cleared by their physician.

Students are required to notify school officials if they have test or are awaiting results. Employees who test positive should isolate at home and plan to work remotely.

Streb said NIU has a great working relationship with the DeKalb County Health Department.

“We’re in touch with our health department on a regular basis,” Streb said. “We’ve had several meetings with them. We’ve been meeting with them throughout the pandemic but specifically about monkeypox. So, we have a great partner with our local health department.”

Gonzalez stressed that preparedness has long been key to promoting public health.

“We are continuously evaluating our plans, our policies and procedures, and addressing corrective actions that are identified during a response period,” Gonzalez said.