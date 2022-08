GENOA – Genoa-Kingston United Way and Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, in partnership with community members, recently donated toiletry items to Genoa Food Hub. The items donated are often requested by clients of the food hub and will be distributed to those in need.

Genoa Food Hub is a food pantry that supplies food and toiletries for Genoa-Kingston residents and is open to all areas of DeKalb County.

If you are interested in making a donation, visit gkunitedway.com.