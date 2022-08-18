New bargaining contract approved for Kishwaukee College faculty union

MALTA – A new bargaining contract was recently approved for the Kishwaukee College faculty union, according to a news release from the college.
The Kishwaukee College Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new four-year contract with the Kishwaukee College Education Association during a board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9.
The new contract went into effect Wednesday, Aug. 17, the release states.
Under the new contract, college faculty union members will receive pay increases averaging 4.98% over the next four years, and compensation based on faculty rank advancements. The new contract also included health insurance premiums and coverage at the same rates, with an addition of a health savings account incentive for members who choose a high deductible plan, the release states.
A negotiating team included three faculty union members and three college administrators, who bargained using a negotiating strategy called interest-based bargaining, employed since 2016, according to the release.
Members of the union’s negotiating team included mathematics assistant professor Dominica Blalock, chemistry associate professor Nicole Potts and mathematics assistant professor Kyra Rider.
Kishwaukee College administration’s negotiating team including Chase Budziak, dean of the office of instruction; Barbara Leach, interim vice president of instruction and Cindy McCluskey, executive director of human resources.