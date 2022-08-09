DeKalb County Community Foundation awards Pritchard scholarships

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently awarded the Donald and Patricia Pritchard Scholarships to Logan Bend, Samantha Moore, Natalie Pasillas and Ava Splear.

The scholarship recipients were selected through a competitive process in the second year of this scholarship opportunity.

2022 Donald and Patricia Pritchard Scholarship recipient Ava Splear (Photo provided courtesy of the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Bend and Splear are 2021 Indian Creek High School graduates, and both are entering their second year in the ACES Program at the University of Illinois. Bend is majoring in agriculture and consumer economics, while Splear is majoring in agriculture leadership, education and communications.

2022 Donald and Patricia Pritchard Scholarship recipient Logan Bend (Photo provided courtesy of the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Moore and Pasillas are 2022 high school graduates. Moore graduated from DeKalb High School and intends to major in animal sciences. Pasillas graduated from Sycamore High School with plans to pursue a career in veterinary medicine.

2022 Donald and Patricia Pritchard Scholarship recipient Samantha Moore (Photo Provided courtesy of the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

The scholarships are possible through the Donald and Patricia Pritchard Scholarship Fund at the foundation. The fund benefits a high school senior in DeKalb County who plans to attend the University of Illinois College of Agriculture, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences or a current college student who is a graduate of a DeKalb County high school and enrolled in the ACES program at the University of Illinois.

The scholarship is named for Donald and Patricia Pritchard, who dedicated their careers to working in animal sciences and agriculture in DeKalb County.

Donations to any fund at the foundation can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178. For questions, contact Becky Zantout at 815-748-5383 or b.zantout@dekalbccf.org.