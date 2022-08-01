Turning Back Time Car Show drives into Sycamore for the weekend

SYCAMORE – Crowds descended on downtown Sycamore Sunday for the 22nd annual Fizz Ehrler Turning Back Time Car Show.
Setting the scene from one block to another was everything from hot rods and muscle cars to motorcycles.
Madeline DeVito, president of the Turning Back Time Car Club, said it is easy to get a sense of the vibe walking the grounds of the car show in downtown Sycamore.
“It’s been really exciting,” DeVito said. “People have been happy to be here. We’ve got a beautiful day with beautiful weather that’s making people really happy, but it’s nice to see a good mix of car participants who are active but also a lot of spectators who are also here.”
Sycamore resident Jessica Berek was scoping out a vehicle along with her children, Claudia, Eleanor and Leo. Berek said this is the second year they’ve attended the show, and they decided to come back for several reasons.
“We enjoy seeing all the cars and the good food,” Berek said. “It’s just fun to see everybody out and about.”
Berek said they always enjoy looking at the Bel Airs and Maseratis when they go to car shows.
“Part of it is just the size, but it’s also very graceful and beautiful looking,” Berek said.
Returning to the event for the second year in a row is the Midwest Women Riders group to put on another motorcycle show as part of the car show.
DeVito said she’s excited to bring back the motorcycle show as it can help draw in spectators who may prefer bikes over cars.
“They’re doing a show within a show for motorcycles,” DeVito said. “They did that last year, but that’s definitely bigger this year.”
DeKalb resident Jyllann Torres was among those trekking the car show grounds. She said she’d never previously attended the car show before, but she’s been impressed by its reach.
“It’s really cool to hear that and see that people from all over are coming to Sycamore, of all places,” Torres said. “It’s just awesome and hopefully our community will grow even more.”
Torres has a theory about what makes car shows so popular.
“Maybe [it’s] the ability to look back at time and see all the different types of cars that have come and gone for years,” Torres said.
DeVito said she is happy to see the way women are getting more involved in spaces that historically were dominated by men.
“I’m the first female president we’ve had,” DeVito said. “I think I’m probably the youngest also. But it’s really cool to have a women’s group who’s running that [motorcycle] show. I think it’s bringing a lot of life and new exposure to the hobby, the hobby of cars, too. You don’t have to be a car guy or car girl to be a part of this event. We know a lot of people who just like to come and help out.”
Sycamore resident Dan Lichthardt drove his 1966 Mustang into the car show. He said there’s nothing like taking it for a spin.
“It’s awesome. It’s fun. It’s quiet,” Lichthardt said. “It’s almost like a sewing machine. It’s so quiet, but it’s good. I’ll leave the top down all summer. My wife drives it a lot too.”
Lichthardt said the car has a lot of sentimental value to him.
“It was originally my grandfather’s,” he said. “He had it before I was born. He bought in the late 70s, early 80s. He passed away a couple years ago, so now we take care of it.”
Lichthardt added that he hopes to pass the car onto his son should he and his wife have another child.
Lichthardt said he is not certain about his chances of winning the car show, but he remains hopeful.
“If I got Top 100, I’d be happy,” he said. “Within the car show, there’s like hundreds of thousands dollar cars that come into this show that rightly deserve to win the Top Show. But if I could place, I’d be happy.”
This year’s car show had about 160 pre-registrants, but organizers say the final tally won’t be known until the event’s end as some participants signed up to compete in the contest the day of the event.
A portion of the funds raised from the event’s registration fees is typically donated to area nonprofits and organizations.
DeVito said she would estimate this year’s car show drawing is between 700 and 1,000 total registrations.