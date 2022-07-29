High School students wanted for Youth Philanthropy Program

SYCAMORE – The Youth Engaged in Philanthropy recently opened applications and is seeking members from DeKalb, Genoa-Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock, Sandwich, and Somonauk high schools.

The deadline to apply for the YEP Program is Friday, Sept. 2.

The YEP Program is free and open to all high school students in DeKalb County. During monthly meetings and volunteer events, YEP members create friendships, builds leadership and offers multiple learning opportunities to enhance social and analytical skills. Members are familiarized with nonprofits, build an understanding of philanthropy, and are introduced to grantmaking. Members learn to analyze grant applications, conduct site visits, and identify the potential impact on other youth in DeKalb County. The YEP committee granted $17,023 to 14 organizations for a variety of youth serving programs and projects last year.

High school students interested in joining YEP must submit an application prior to the deadline on Friday, Sept. 2. To keep the focus on being a countywide committee, a membership cap is in place per high school. To apply for the YEP Program, visit dekalbccf.org/yep.

For questions or additional information, call YEP Staff Advisor Noah Nordbrock at 815-748-5383 or email noah@dekalbccf.org.