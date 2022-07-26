More than 90 lead water pipelines replaced so far in Sycamore, reports city

SYCAMORE – More than 90 residential water service pipes lined with lead have been replaced by the city of Sycamore so far, according to a recent update from city officials.
The project is funded through a $1.7 million zero repayment loan the city secured in December through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. The loan is meant to replace 120 lead service lines, though the city has applied for a second round of funding, documents show.
Replacements are meant to be provided at no cost to the homeowner, through the city’s existing program. Residents who are not sure what material their water lines are lined with can contact the city’s water department at 815-895-4516 for information.
[ Here’s what to do if Sycamore city sends you a letter for lead service line replacement ]
Water tower work
A construction update report released July 22 by the city says crews continue to replace lead water services at various locations around Sycamore. Crews will be back to each location to complete restoration and roadway patching, according to the report.
Additional summertime infrastructure updates continue throughout the city.
The work on Sycamore’s water tower No. 1 is still ongoing. According to the construction update, the contractor is continuing structural improvements, as well as interior work. While work is underway, the tower has been temporality drained. Two drone videos and a slideshow that show the progress of the tower can be viewed through a link on the city website.
Subdivision work
According to city plans, crews have been and will be onsite again this week in Landahl and Townsend Woods subdivisions to address work that include concrete finishing and driveway patches. The contractor is responsible for cutting weeds and establishing grass, documents say. Under Sycamore’s contract, the city will withhold a portion of final payment until all infrastructure updates are addressed.
Residents should note that Illinois Route 64 will be connected to the new water main, and then the old water main will be disconnected.
“Please be mindful of workers along these busy roads,” city staff wrote in a social media post.
Residents with questions are encouraged to reach out to the city’s public works engineering division by calling 815-895-4557.