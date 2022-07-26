DeKalb community invited give feedback on DeKalb Public Library improvement opportunities

DeKALB – Area residents are invited to share feedback on how the DeKalb Public Library can improve and grow to meet the community’s needs during an open house listening session Wednesday and Saturday.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will hold a Community Feedback Open House at 6 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Saturday in the lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room of the library.

Library staff will listen to community feedback and ideas to see how the library can improve and change to meet residents’ needs, according to a news release.

Topics that will be covered will include positive things about the library or things that the library currently does, services or other things that aren’t working well or at all, new ideas that the library could implement, changes the library could make, community partnerships the library has or could develop and what is most important to residents about the library and how could it be even better.

Light refreshments will be provided. No registration is required.

For information, email Emily Faulkner at emilyf@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1000.