DeKalb Fire Department launches Knox Home Box Program

DeKALB – The DeKalb Fire Department recently launched its Knox Home Box Program for DeKalb residents.

According to a news release, 50 Knox Home Boxes have been bought for the program with funds provided by DeKalb Township.

The Knox Home Box offers a mechanism that will provide a secure method of storing a key that allows entry into homes. The DeKalb Fire Department would be the only entity with access to the boxes.

The program is designed for residents in one- or two-family homes for homeowners with mobility issues who live alone or are elderly. The program was created to allow the DeKalb Fire Department access to homes that are inaccessible or locked in order to respond to emergency calls.

Those interested in the Knox Home Box Program should contact the DeKalb Fire Department and fill out an application, which will be reviewed by the department’s fire prevention officer to determine if the applicant qualifies.

Once accepted, the applicant will sign an agreement with the city of DeKalb stating that the Knox Home Box will be returned once their condition changes or no longer is needed. The Knox Home Box will be installed on the house’s exterior, and the home’s resident will need to provide a key to their residence that will be placed in the Home Box.

Two types of Home Boxes will be offered: one that mounts onto an exterior wall of the home and an over-the-door option. The over-the-door type will be provided in a limited quantity. After the installation, DeKalb dispatch will be notified, and a note will be made on that address that a Home Box is present.

If you are interested in the Knox Home Box Program, contact Fire Prevention Officer Tom Conley at 815-748-8457 or fire.prevention@cityofdekalb.com.