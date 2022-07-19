DeKalb band concert to highlight movie songs

DeKALB – The next DeKalb Municipal Band concert is themed “Tuesday Night at the Movies” and will feature vocal soloist Michael Carlson.

Conducted by Kirk Lundbeck, the band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. The concert is free and open to the public.

Carlson is a versatile vocal performer, songwriter, music director, composer and arranger. He has performed lead roles in musical productions such as “The King and I,” “Godspell,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Man of La Mancha,” and in dramatic productions such as “Rumors” and “Dracula.” His record of originally composed songs, “Fruit of the Vine,” displays a wide range of musical styles and textures.

Carlson has taught voice and music theory and has directed choirs of different ages for many years, including small vocal a cappella jazz groups. He serves as coordinator of music at Salem Lutheran Church in Sycamore, accompanying services, directing the adult choir, children’s choir and puppet ministry. He is an ordained minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

Carlson will sing “The Impossible Dream” from “Man of La Mancha,” “Stranger in Paradise” and “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore.”

Other movie-themed songs on Tuesday’s program include “Pixar Movie Magic,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Captain America March.”

For more information, visit www.dekalbmunicipalband.com.