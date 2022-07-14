Malta Home Gardens to host public tours in support of growing efforts

MALTA - Four private Malta gardens will host tours when they open to the public for Malta Open Garden Day from 9 a.m. to noon July 30.

According to an event posted to Facebook, garden goers will be able to walk, bike or drive to the four home gardens and the Malta Community Garden, all of which are along a route lasting three miles.

The Malta Community Garden is located at 302 S. Second St. in Malta. Tickets for the July 30 event are $5 and can be bought on the day of the event at the Malta Community Garden.

The five stops on the route, according to the social media event post, include a community staple garden which and a large kitchen garden with a young mini-orchard. The event will include a lakeside garden and a flower garden which uses experimental seeding, according to the post.

The fifth garden is the Malta Community Garden, which is a place for the community to grow fresh produce that is readily available for the public when ripe. Last month the garden growers dropped off radishes and peas to the Malta Township Public Library for free pick-up.

The affair is a fundraiser for the Malta Seedling Project, an organization that hosts outdoor music events as well the Fall Garland Festival. This year the annual celebration, complete with live music from Burn N’ Bush and Vodka Boys, is scheduled from 2:30 to 11 p.m. Sept. 24 on Adams Street in Malta.

The Malta Garden Club will also benefit from the money raised during the open garden day.