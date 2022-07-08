Sycamore Boy Scout earns Eagle award for conservation project

SYCAMORE – Quinn Harrelson, a member of Boy Scout Troop 2810 chartered out of Salem Lutheran Church of Sycamore, recently completed his Eagle project aiding area conservation.

Harrelson’s project benefited DeKalb County’s Forest Preserves as he worked to help restore wetlands at the South Afton Wetland Mitigation Bank, according to a news release.

Harrelson consulted with Restoration Ecologist Patrick McCrea of the DeKalb County Forest Preserve District and came up with the project together. The pair met several times to plan out the project and Harrelson visited other wetland areas to better understand how they function.

The forest preserve donated 850 native plants for Harrelson to use in his project.

To qualify as an Eagle Scout, Harrelson had to earn 21 merit badges, have his project approved by a committee, hold a leadership position in his Boy Scout troop and moved through all prior scout levels.