Indian Valley Theatre sets auditions for melodramas

SANDWICH – Indian Valley Theatre has scheduled auditions for its upcoming in-person melodrama productions, “Showtime on the Showboat” and “Run to the Roundhouse, Nellie.”

The auditions will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. July 10 and 6 to 8 p.m. July 11 in the Community Room of the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. The auditions will consist of cold readings from the scripts.

Those who audition must be able to perform Sept. 7 to 11 and could be cast in both shows.

“Showtime on the Showboat” will be directed by Linda Whaley. The story follows River Queen Showboat Capt. Lucy as she tries to open a new theater season. She not only must earn enough money to pay her crew and performers, but she also must make a payment on the showboat.

Evil thespian Rufus Bilge is angry for not being cast as Romeo. He plots with his accomplice, Sadie Larue, to sabotage the show and gain control of the showboat.

“Run to the Roundhouse, Nellie” will be directed by Jim Steadman. The story follows Harriett and Nellie as they try to keep their railroad going by themselves after he death of H.O. Gauge (Harriet’s husband) but the gold mine dried up, and they are losing the battle.

What they don’t know (but Hugo does) is that there is black gold on Sterling’s land that could bring Glory Gulch back to life and save the railroad. Unfortunately, Sterling doesn’t know either.

For information, send a message to the Indian Valley Theatre Facebook page.