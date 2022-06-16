DeKalb County 4-H Foundation to host pork chop dinner

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County 4-H Foundation will host its annual pork chop drive-thru dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau Building, 1350 W. Prairie Drive in Sycamore.

The dinner will include two pork chops, pasta salad, baked beans, applesauce and a roll. Tickets cost $15 and must be purchased by Thursday, June 16. They are available from 4-H club members, foundation board members or from the DeKalb County Extension Office.

Proceeds from the dinner will support the DeKalb County 4-H program.

For more information, call the Extension at 815-758-8194.