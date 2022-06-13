DeKalb Pride parade, film showing set for June 23

DeKALB - Several area organizations are teaming up again this month to help area residents celebrate Pride month with a parade and community event set for June 23.

The Egyptian Theatre, Safe Passage, Sycamore Public Library, Queer-Oriented Rural Resource Network, Grace Place, Hometown Sports Bar & Grill, Youth Outlook, 94.9 WDKB and S.O.A.S. are co-hosting the free event for the community.

According to a news release, doors open at 6 p.m. June 23 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St in DeKalb. The event will feature a short pride march through downtown DeKalb, showing of the 2015 film “Tangerine,” about a transgender sex worker, and a post-movie discussion led by a panel.

Organizers said community members of all ages are invited to the Pride march but should note the film is for mature audiences.

Attendees are invited to wear their favorite pride attire, bring a decorated pride sign for the march and to come show support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We were very proud to be part of the inaugural pride event here in DeKalb and decided we absolutely wanted to be part of it for the second year,” said Jeanine Holcomb, marketing and communications director for the Egyptian.

“I think what we are looking forward to is a lot of the excitement and joy that we saw last year,” Holcomb said. “It was just very humbling. The Egyptian Theatre is a nonprofit, this is absolutely core to our mission.”

To learn about the event and how you can participate in a Pride social media contest, visit egyptiantheatre.org/events-schedule-2/ or call 815-758-1225.























