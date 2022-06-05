Hoover-Hoehn scholarship awarded to Genoa-Kingston students

A total of $16,000 in scholarships has been awarded by the Hoover-Hoehn Scholarship Foundation for the 2022-23 school year. The scholarship fund is administered by First Midwest Bank.

The selection of recipients is restricted to graduates of Genoa-Kingston High School attending a four-year college or university. The following individuals have been awarded scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year: Owen Simmons, Joleigh Reiss, Colin Nesler, Natalie Wells, Jackson Bouque, Stephanie Sus and Riley Wells.

Information and application forms are available at the G-K High School Guidance Department or www.firstmidwest.com.