Genoa Days returns for its 86th year after pandemic-era hiatus

GENOA – After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Genoa’s biggest summer bash, Genoa Days, returns for its 86th year next week.

The annual festival hosted by the Genoa-Kingston fire department starts Wednesday, June 8 and will run through Saturday, June 11. The family-friendly four-day event will span several blocks along downtown Genoa and feature live music, festival rides and carnival games from Skinners Amusement, a parade and the annual Genoa-Kingston high School King and Queen contest, sponsored by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce.

Wednesday will kick off with Sound and Affects performing on stage at 309 E. Railroad Avenue from 6 to 910 p.m. The King and Queen contest will begin at 8 p.m.

Thursday’s state performance by The Beaux will be 6 to 10 p.m. Wristbands will be offered at $25 each from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday and 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Friday’s stage performance from 6 to 10 p.m. will feature Yankee Cowboy.

On Saturday, the Genoa Days parade will kick off at 1 p.m. and span from 503 E. Main St., down South Sycamore Street to West Hill Street and end at 248 Washington St.

Rhythm Section will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday.

A Facebook post from the event says organizers are still looking for volunteers to sit in the dunk tank. One-hour time slots are available from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, or 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

For more information and further updates visit www.facebook.com/genoadays/.




























