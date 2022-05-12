Rotary Club of Sycamore awards $2,500 to Spartan Food Pantry

SYCAMORE - The Rotary Club of Sycamore recently donated $2,500 to the Spartan Food Pantry to buy a new commercial freezer.

According to a news release, the donation was made possible by a Rotary District 6420 matching grant. The freezer will join two other existing freezer units and expands the capacity at the pantry to receive more meats and produce. The food pantry at 520 N. Maple Ave. services families with children in Sycamore Community School District 427. It is open from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.

For information about the Rotary Club of Sycamore, visit sycamorerotary.org. The Spartan Food Pantry’s calendar of operation is available at spartanfoodpantry.org.