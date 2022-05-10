DeKalb Township to host shred event

DeKALB – DeKalb Township will host a drive-thru shred and recycle event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the DeKalb Township Garage, 2323 S. Fourth St.

DeKalb residents will be limited to three boxes or paper bags of documents for shredding. Only paper materials will be accepted and staples do not need to be removed from the paper. Volunteers working the event will remove items from residents’ vehicles.

The Lions of Illinois Foundation will accept used eyeglasses, hearing aids, keys and key fobs, ink jet cartridges and tabs from aluminum cans.

Cellphones and chargers, tablets and iPads and chargers and domestic and international prepaid calling cards also will be accepted for the Cellphones for Soldiers Program. No other electronics will be accepted.

Residents are asked to bring a valid ID to show DeKalb residency. If you have any questions, call Karen Gumino at 815-758-8282.