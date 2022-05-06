Ollie’s Frozen Custard in Sycamore takes ice cream on the road with Little O’s Frozen Treats

SYCAMORE - Ollie’s Frozen Custard is taking its popular treats on the road with a new addition to the operation, Little O’s Frozen Treats food truck.

The mobile food trailer has been in the works for nearly two and half years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, development was delated, said its owners.

Little O’s will offer frozen treats to events throughout the county, including corporate, school, church, and community events, birthdays, weddings, graduations, anniversaries and private parties.

Owner Valerie Cranden and General Manager Eric Karl said they’re already booking events for the truck.

Little O’s Frozen Treats will offer similar items as Ollie’s, including its 37-year staple custards and toppings, according to a news release. The food truck expansion will also offer soft serve frozen custard, non-dairy dole whip, nacho sundaes, slushes, shivers, floats, frozen lemonade and bottled sodas.

“Quicker items to make,” said Cranden.

Cranden said the plan is to open the truck in early June.











