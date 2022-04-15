Voluntary Action Center program celebrates 50 years of senior nutrition

SYCAMORE – The Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Senior Nutrition Program.

The center joined with the Administration for Community Living and senior nutrition service providers nationally to celebrate the national program.

Voluntary Action Center helps older adults in the community by promoting healthy eating, decreasing social isolation, and improving health as part of the Senior Nutrition Program. The program also provides connections to home and community-based services that can support independence and overall well-being for older adults.

The Senior Nutrition Program, which began in 1972, allows local programs to access nutritious meals and other vital services that strengthen social connections and promote health and well-being for participants.

To learn more about Voluntary Action Center and how to support senior nutrition, call 815-758-3932, ext. 232, or visit https://vacdk.com/about-meals-on-wheels/.