Cortland Library receives AED donation

CORTLAND – The Cortland Community Library has received a donation from the Sudden Cardiac Death Awareness Research Foundation to purchase an automated heart defibrillator.

SCARF is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to educating the community about the signs and prevention of sudden cardiac arrest/death. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, with one person dying every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease, according to a news release. Around 659,000 people in the United States die from heart disease each year.

Those in need of an AED, should contact the SCARF team at www.scarfnow.org.



