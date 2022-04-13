Safe Passage to host book club events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

DeKALB – Safe Passage, DeKalb County’s domestic violence and sexual assault crisis center, will host a series of book club events at the Sycamore and DeKalb public libraries this month.

Safe Passage representatives will discuss Chanel Miller’s book, “Know My Name,” at both locations in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The DeKalb event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays, April 11, 18 and 25, in the library’s Teen Room, 309 Oak St. The Sycamore event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 14, 21 and 28, both online and in person at 103 E. State St.

Safe Passage has been serving DeKalb County since 1981 by providing services to people who have been affected by domestic and sexual violence, as well as engaging in proactive violence prevention efforts.

The Sycamore Library events require participants to register through sycamorelibrary.eventbrite.com. More information on both events can be found at safepassagedv.org/events.